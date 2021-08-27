First team up with newcomers Adeyemi and Raum?

On Friday, Hansi Flick appointed his first team as the national coach of the German men’s national soccer team for the World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland. Joachim Loew has less than a year and a half until the start of the tournament in Qatar, for which the German Federation will never qualify according to the current schedule.

Accordingly, it is expected that the new coach will continue to rely on a well-trained hub, which should mainly consist of the leading players from FC Bayern Munich. But there is a good chance that Flick will send some accents. The first nomination for the new national coach is finally also a sign of departure, which can be emphasized with new faces. The most promising candidates are talents from the successful European Under-21 Championship team Stefan Koontz.

Adeyemi before debut

The Bild newspaper Reports indicate that two of them hold the best cards to join Flick’s first team. On the one hand, it is said to be an edematous cream. The lightning-fast striker from RB Salzburg has been under discussion as a rookie under Flick for some time. Hermann Gerland is said to have valued the 19-year-old as a scout for the German Football Association. The second character to appear in the tabloid comes as a bit of a surprise.

Space after three games in the German League?

David Raum of TSG Hoffenheim must also be able to count on a first-time nomination. The left-back will play only his third Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund in the evening after spending his previous career with newly promoted SpVgg Greuther Fürth. The 23-year-old is a very strong attacking player, having set up 15 cloverleaf goals in pre-season. In the German Football Association team, Robin Goossens should initially be on the left, as Loew has tried a lot in recent months. So now space must be given a chance.