Katie Olander is the 5th, and probably the last skeleton Olympics

Katie Olander She will compete in her fifth and most likely final skeletal Olympics and secure a spot as the top American of the season.

Olympians will join it for the first time Kelly Curtis And Andreas Placer On the youngest US Olympic skeleton team since the sport returned to the Olympic program in 2002.

Ohlander, a 37-year-old woman with her best fourth place finish, will break the record for an American competitor at the Winter Olympics. She would probably be the oldest Olympian on the entire US team in Beijing if not Lulu Jones or Lauren Gibbs He does it in Bob.

She will be the oldest US Olympic skeleton skater ever, breaking the previous record Leah Ann Persil2002 Silver Medalist in Women’s Skeleton Start.

on the ice Lindsey Jacobless and rollers John Schuster She previously qualified for her fifth Olympic Games. pure white He is also likely to be named to his fifth Olympic team.

Uhlaender, the 2012 world champion and two-time World Cup winner this season, finished the season after finishing 13th at the 2018 Olympics. She returned in 2019-20, competing at a lower level ahead of his first world championship in nearly three years in January 2021.

His best result in 11 World Cup races in the past 13 months: fifty.

Among the favorites for Olympic medals is this season’s World Cup winner Kimberly Woods From Holland, From Austria Janine Fluke, German Tyne Hermann and Russian Elena Nikitina. In a twist on Friday, the 31-year-old Australian Jackie Narracott He beat them all in the last World Cup before the Olympics. Narracott’s best World Cup finish was his seventh.

Great Britain Lizzie YarnoldIn 2018, he retired after winning his last two Olympic titles.

In 2014, Olander finished fourth at the Olympics, 0.04 seconds ahead of Nikitina, who took the bronze. Nikitina was later stripped of her medal in 2017 under Russia’s doping program at the Sochi Games, but her status was reinstated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport two months later, citing insufficient evidence.

Hollander plans to withdraw from the competition after Beijing and continue with basic studies.

Curtis, a 32-year-old former heptathlon who first switched to bobsleigh, finished second in the US standings and withdrew Megan Henry About the women’s last place in the Olympic Games.

Placer, a 32-year-old former University of Idaho player, was the highest-ranked American this season – 28th in the world – despite overtaking him in the World Cup Finals to start the campaign for the top performers. John Daly And Austin Florian. This is the first time that the United States does not have many male skeletal sliders at the Olympics.

Latvia Martin Ducourse She won her eleventh World Cup title this season. At 37, he’s still searching for his first Olympic gold after silver in 2010 and 2014 and fourth in 2018. A runner from the host country has won the last three golds, bolstered by more Olympic experience in racing. a path.

best payer in china, Jing Wenqiang, occupies twelfth place this season (with a draw 3-1), and occupies second place behind the 2018 Olympic champion Yoon Seung Bin.

