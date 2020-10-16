UFC’s Jorge Masvidal greets Donald Trump in Florida, POTUS not wearing a mask

Breaking news

Forget the Secret Service, the “worst MF” on the planet Donald TrumpBack to Miami … Jorge Masvidal.

The UFC star (and “BMF” title holder) was waiting for POTUS at Miami International Airport on Thursday to personally greet Trump upon his arrival for the NBC Town Hall event at the Perez Museum of Art.

Masvidal was wearing a mask. Trump – recently Tested positive for COVID-19 — has not been. However, Jorge doesn’t seem to be overly concerned.

While at the airport, Trump told reporters, “Never fight him!”

Trump and Masvidal have become close over the past few weeks – with George Even Donald’s campaign In a recent gathering of “Fighters Against Socialism”.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted at Masvidal, “Georgie, you are really strong and really smart. It’s a huge honor for me to have your support!”

Masvidal – whose father was born in Cuba – replied: “My honor and duty to the country, my father risked his life to escape from the hands of the Communists. He said it before and I will say it again, sir.”

Earlier this week, Masvidal ate a quick lunch with Donald Jr. – They said they had a lot in common … including “good poetry.”

Trump has won several UFC fighters over the past few months – including the Justin Githji And the Henry Segudo.