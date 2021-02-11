Kars (cold): Redner’s start in Finland – Liechtenstein postponed

Kars (cold): Redner’s start in Finland – Liechtenstein postponed

The only female player in Liechtenstein at the World Junior Championships in Finland, Nina Redner, has to wait a little longer for her inaugural race. (Image: BUGU)

sport

Liechtenstein|Yesterday 17:44 (Updated Yesterday 17:50)

VUOKATTI – It’s currently winter’s season at the World Junior Championships in Vuokatti, Finland. Yesterday the thermometer showed around 23 degrees below zero, which is why the U23 junior sprint race, in which Nina Redner would have started the big event, was postponed.

The only female player in Liechtenstein at the World Junior Championships in Finland, Nina Redner, has to wait a little longer for her inaugural race. (Image: BUGU)

VUOKATTI – It’s currently winter’s season at the World Junior Championships in Vuokatti, Finland. Yesterday the thermometer showed around 23 degrees below zero, which is why the U23 junior sprint race, in which Nina Redner would have started the big event, was postponed.

Redundant component

Read our premium digital content

You expect 11 paragraphs and 987 words in this additional article.

Swiss Franc0.90
Digital abo
For 4 weeks

Subscribe to a digital subscription

(Mm)

More news on the topic “Cross-country skiers in Liechtenstein”

sport

Liechtenstein|09.02.2021

The low temperatures prompted the Fromelt brothers to struggle

READ  Nigerian candidate wins US support to head the World Trade Organization | international

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *