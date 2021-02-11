Kars (cold): Redner’s start in Finland – Liechtenstein postponed

The only female player in Liechtenstein at the World Junior Championships in Finland, Nina Redner, has to wait a little longer for her inaugural race. (Image: BUGU)
VUOKATTI – It’s currently winter’s season at the World Junior Championships in Vuokatti, Finland. Yesterday the thermometer showed around 23 degrees below zero, which is why the U23 junior sprint race, in which Nina Redner would have started the big event, was postponed.
