President Xi Jinping’s message is clear and clear: “The East rises, the West falls.”

But the height has reached a slope.

Australia and Japan put their words this week on Achilles’ heels in Beijing. A joint meeting of defense and foreign ministers expressed “serious concerns” about the suppression of the ethnic Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. They highlighted the suppression of dissent in Hong Kong. They referred to China’s aggression in the South and East China Seas and Taiwan.

This was the message that the two partners from the Asia-Pacific region brought to the G7 meeting of the world’s “most advanced” economies.

It didn’t have to be this way.

Beijing’s talking points revolve around peace, calm and stability.

So the Chinese Foreign Ministry immediately threw itself out, accusing Japan and Australia of “stirring up conflicts.” Speaker Wang Wenbin took to the stage to ask the couple to “stop interfering” in what he insists are his “internal affairs.”

He accused Australia and Japan of “undermining regional peace and stability”.

CCP . controlled world times The newspaper was followed by accusing the West of “hitting China by playing an ideological and value card.”

basic concepts of behavior

In a high-level diplomatic exchange in March, China unleashed the United States.

Its prominent diplomat, Yang Jiechi, attacked Washington’s failures, from police killings and racial inequality to its involvement in international conflicts.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan did something unexpected.

Not different.

Instead, he offered a different point of view. “A confident state is able to take its shortcomings seriously and constantly strive to improve them,” he said.

The CPC’s list of shortcomings is becoming increasingly acute.

Tibet occupied there.

Its illegal fortresses are located in the South China Sea.

There is a way he uses the fishing fleet and the coast guard to make his way to the East China Sea.

There is his brutal crackdown on democracy and dissent in Hong Kong.

Efforts are underway to accommodate Taiwan.

About 1 million Uyghurs are imprisoned in highly secure “vocational training” facilities.

There is his use of his immense economic power to compel nations to do – and say – what they want.

There is the way Beijing vehemently denies that one of these problems is.

This further tightens the world’s attitudes against it.

rules based system

“We share serious concerns about reported human rights abuses against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang,” said a joint statement issued by Japan and Australia after the meeting.

“We call on China to grant urgent, meaningful and unrestricted access to Xinjiang for independent international monitors, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

Recent findings include documents detailing the forced sterilization of Uyghur women in order to “balance” a growing number of Han immigrants. The United States, Great Britain and Canada describe this policy as genocide.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the G7 summit on Saturday to insist on an issue.

He wants the international community to take punitive measures against Beijing.

And in a taste of what’s to come, he said on Wednesday he wanted to mobilize the WTO and “update its regulations if necessary” to punish “bad behavior when it occurs.”

Not exactly a good location.

Canberra wants the World Trade Organization to address the dispute with China over barley exports. Beijing insists it is an “anti-dumping” issue. Canberra says it’s a trade ban.

But since then the fighting has escalated to include wine, wood, beef, fish and coal, among other things.

“In the absence of consequences for coercive behaviour, there is little incentive to exercise restraint,” the prime minister said.

Beijing dismissed Morrison’s words, accusing him of being a “liar” and “one of the pillars of the Indo-Pacific strategy to contain China.”

However, China will not change its stance in defending its core interests and taking countermeasures when necessary. This complicity only reveals their weakness.” Director of the Center for Australian Studies at East China Normal University, Chen Hong.

Morrison’s accusation of economic coercion is a lie and his call for WTO reforms aims to politicize and weaponize the organization. This comment showed that Australia cannot afford an economic disengagement with China, despite the tensions that Canberra has initiated between the two countries. It urgently needs the help of its Western partners to rewrite the regulations of the global economic system according to its interests.”

The backlash from Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wen Bin attacked the G7 summit.

He said the G7 countries should “make greater efforts to improve international cooperation in fighting the epidemic, advance global economic recovery, and help developing countries accelerate their development, rather than stir up controversy and disagreements in the international community.”

Corresponds to Beijing’s talking points:

This is just another evidence of how determined the United States and the West are to stem the rise of China.

By criticizing Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the East and South China Seas, the West seeks to deny China the same level of security it requires.

By curtailing its economic policies, the West is trying to deprive China of the same development it once enjoyed.

Criticizing anti-Beijing diplomacy is merely an attempt to stifle the rift and prevent the CCP from “fighting back”.

Earlier, Beijing and Moscow announced their intention to take a unified stand against the “anomalous acts” of the United States.

A teleconference between the foreign ministers of the two countries saw that Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov decided to “intensify coordination” to confront common threats.

“The United States formed small groups under the pretext of democracy, used human rights as an excuse to interfere in the internal politics of countries and practiced unilateralism in the name of pluralism,” It is said, Wang.

Beijing also thanked Moscow for its “kindness and loyalty.”

The United States and the West criticized the defamation. China appreciates it. We will also give Russia full political support for its defense of legitimate rights.”

Then President Vladimir Putin emphasized the strengthening of the relationship.

“Both Russia and China are interested in maintaining our cooperation in the international arena, and this cooperation is clearly a key element of stability in international affairs,” he said.

