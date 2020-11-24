Jordan Fuller chooses teammate No. 199 overall choosing Tom Brady for the first two NFL interceptions
Jordan Fuller’s first objection came in the NFL against the former Michigan midfielder.
Fuller, selected with No. 199 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft 20 years after Tom Brady was selected with the same choice in the 2000 NFL Draft, made the first two objections of his NFL career to a pair of throws Faulty by Brady in a Monday night match between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to score a 27–24 victory for the Rams with the second interception.
Rookie safety Jordan Fuller hinders his first career INT! # Ramez House
: #LARvsTB On ESPN
: NFL // Yahoo Sports: https://t.co/TIcsVC5VZ1 pic.twitter.com/IbJ2iw9M8P
– NFL (NFL) November 24, 2020
Jordan Fuller’s second intelligence of the night! Embed a Tweet He took with the survival of 1:49.
: #LARvsTB On ESPN
: NFL // Yahoo Sports: https://t.co/TIcsVC5VZ1 pic.twitter.com/ymAbEIrzSV
– NFL (NFL) November 24, 2020
The former Ohio State safety – which Buckeyes would have definitely wanted to take back at the back end to defend their now faltering passes – became a regular start in Rams High as a freshman despite falling into the sixth round of the NFL draft.
With entering the Monday night match, Fuller scored 24 tackles and two breakers in his first NFL season.
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.