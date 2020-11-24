Utah Monolith: Helicopter crew discovers a mysterious mineral monolith deep in the desert
What began as a routine wildlife aid took an extraterrestrial turn to the Utah Public Safety Department after officers found a mysterious dense block in the middle of the Utah countryside.
Officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aviation Office were flying in a helicopter last Wednesday, to help the Wildlife Resources Division count big sheep in southeast Utah when they discovered something that looked like it came out of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Pilot Bret Hutchings believed the object was most likely created by an artist. credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
And there it was – in the middle of the red rock was a piece of shiny silver metal sticking out from the ground. Hutchings estimated it was “between 10 and 12 feet.” He told KSL it didn’t look like it was randomly dropped to the ground, but it did appear to have been planted.
“We were kind of joking about that if one of us suddenly disappeared, the rest of us would run for it,” Hutchings said.
However, Hutchings said he believes he most likely put him there an artist rather than an alien.
“I suppose he’s a New Wave artist or something, or, you know, someone who was a huge fan (” 2001: A Space Odyssey “), he said, referring to a scene in the 1968 movie.
The location of the monolith has not been disclosed, DPS said, and it is not clear who – or what – the monolith there is.
Starting Monday, the Bureau of Land Management will decide whether further investigation is needed.