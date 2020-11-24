Utah Monolith: Helicopter crew discovers a mysterious mineral monolith deep in the desert

written by Lea Asmlash, CNN

What began as a routine wildlife aid took an extraterrestrial turn to the Utah Public Safety Department after officers found a mysterious dense block in the middle of the Utah countryside.

Officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aviation Office were flying in a helicopter last Wednesday, to help the Wildlife Resources Division count big sheep in southeast Utah when they discovered something that looked like it came out of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Pilot Brett Hutchings said: “A biologist … discovered it, and we just happened to fly directly over it.” CNN Affiliate KSL. “It was like, Stand up, stand up, stand up, turn around, turn around!” And I said, “What.” And it’s like, ‘There’s this thing out there – we have to look at it! ”

Pilot Bret Hutchings believed the object was most likely created by an artist. credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

And there it was – in the middle of the red rock was a piece of shiny silver metal sticking out from the ground. Hutchings estimated it was “between 10 and 12 feet.” He told KSL it didn’t look like it was randomly dropped to the ground, but it did appear to have been planted.

“We were kind of joking about that if one of us suddenly disappeared, the rest of us would run for it,” Hutchings said.

However, Hutchings said he believes he most likely put him there an artist rather than an alien.

“I suppose he’s a New Wave artist or something, or, you know, someone who was a huge fan (” 2001: A Space Odyssey “), he said, referring to a scene in the 1968 movie.

READ New York has the lowest hospitalization rate since the pandemic began, Cuomo says Related video: How do you fall in love with art?

However, it is illegal to install structures or artworks without a license on public land “regardless of which planet they belong to,” Utah DPS said. In a statement released Monday.

The location of the monolith has not been disclosed, DPS said, and it is not clear who – or what – the monolith there is.

Starting Monday, the Bureau of Land Management will decide whether further investigation is needed.