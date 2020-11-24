Publix lawsuit: Family says company failed to protect employee from Covid-19

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
Gerardo Gutierrez, 70, contracted the virus from a fellow employee, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Miami-Dade County. She asserts that in the early months of the pandemic the chain was concerned that face coverings might frighten customers.

CNN contacted Publix for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Gutierrez was working at the Miami Beach site when the other employee started showing symptoms of Covid-19 on March 27-28, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further alleges that Publix knew or should have known that the employee was showing signs and symptoms, but failed to send her home or ensure that she was not there to work.

On April 2, Gutierrez was asked to self-isolate at home, but by April 7, he had tested positive for Covid-19, according to the complaint. He passed away on April 28.

The lawsuit cites complaints from other Publix stores about its mask and glove ban policy to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency that safeguards workplace safety.

One complaint, received on March 19 from a store in Palmetto Bay, Florida, alleges that the company “refuses to allow employees to wear gloves or masks because of the company’s claim that it will scare customers …”

CNN has reached out to OSHA for comment.

In March, Publix CEO Todd Jones Tell customers and employees The company “cares about your health and well-being” and has been following federal and state guidelines. Another Publix statement He said employees have been required to wear face coverings starting April 20. According to the lawsuit, Gutierrez allegedly exposed a co-worker who developed symptoms in late March.
In April, Publix He told the Tampa Bay Times It followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which initially discouraged the general widespread use of masks.

“What this case is really about is a company that is taking advantage of the backs of these workers, telling them you can’t wear a mask, you can’t wear PPE, you can’t protect yourself,” Michael Levin, one of the attorneys representing the Gutierrez family, told CNN.

The company has 1,258 stores in the southeast and employs more than 225,000 people. According to its website.

The lawsuit seeks damages “in excess of $ 30,000 excluding interest and costs.”

READ  European stocks are lower, Dow futures are down 300 points as traders react to the Fed's decision

CNN’s Phil Gast contributed to this report.

