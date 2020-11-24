Publix lawsuit: Family says company failed to protect employee from Covid-19

Gerardo Gutierrez, 70, contracted the virus from a fellow employee, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Miami-Dade County. She asserts that in the early months of the pandemic the chain was concerned that face coverings might frighten customers.

CNN contacted Publix for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Gutierrez was working at the Miami Beach site when the other employee started showing symptoms of Covid-19 on March 27-28, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further alleges that Publix knew or should have known that the employee was showing signs and symptoms, but failed to send her home or ensure that she was not there to work.

CNN’s Phil Gast contributed to this report.

