Sweden and Finland are committed to non-military alliance

Sweden also offered Finland the military aircraft for sale, but the neighboring country chose an American model.

Swedish fighter Saab JAS 39C Gripen

Stockholm The rattling of swords on the Ukrainian-Russian border as well as the catalog of Moscow’s demands, which are considered “unacceptable” in the Far North, and which clearly rule out ongoing NATO expansion, have led to a renewed discussion about the direction of the security policy of the two northern European states.

Unlike Denmark and Norway, Finland and Sweden have long boasted of freedom of association. For decades, the thought of a potential NATO membership was a taboo. That has changed since Russia’s menacing gestures. However, there is still a long way to go for the two countries to join NATO soon.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin used New Year’s letters to explain the country’s security situation. Niinistö stated clearly that “the possibility of joining a military alliance and becoming a member of NATO is part of Finland’s freedom of action and freedom of choice.” Prime Minister Marin emphasized that her country had learned from the past. “We don’t allow our room to maneuver to be dragged.”