Jonas Rothlander is currently filming Power of Love in Finland

04/06/2021 – The co-production between Germany and Finland is filming in the Turku Archipelago until the end of July

championship Sarah Kotkanyemi And the Nicolas Beirut (It was recently highlighted in the title of the Berlinale Tides ) as a couple shifting their roles during a trip to the Turku Archipelago, The power of loveAnd the Jonas RothlanderThe second feature (after 2016 fado ) will try to answer some basic questions.

“When I started the project, I was wondering: is it really possible that we can be equal in a relationship? For this couple, it definitely changes: sometimes one is more dominant and the other more submissive. It excites them too,” Rothlander told Cineuropa of his Finnish group.

Falling between Finland and Germany himself due to a personal relationship, he admits that part of the story is his autobiography. “In the ’90s, there was a saying that you came to Finland for only two reasons: for love or for work,” he says. “Later, I found out that there was a small community of men who did exactly the same thing: some even called themselves ‘imported husbands.’ Many of them had to suddenly rely on their partner, because they didn’t speak the language and they didn’t have a job. It was fun for me. Because I wanted to take a look at the power dynamics in a relationship.”

also includes Outi MäenpääAnd the Timo TouricaAnd the Elmer Buck And the Cecilia BolAnd the The power of love It is produced by Julia M MullerAnd the Louis Singer And the Dennis Shans to StickUp Movie Production, as well as Finland Mark Low And the mischa jari from Buffo. B-Plan Distribution It will handle local distribution in Finland, and while filming is slated to run through the end of July, the film is slated to release in the spring of 2022.

Although the story will focus primarily on the Finnish-German couple, the small scale of the project has not been affected by the pandemic, notes Rothlander. Instead, it will help viewers get closer to the mystery that many modern couples seem to encounter.

“The idea was always, to really go deeper into this relationship,” he points out. “These two, they really play with each other. For the role of Saara, I wanted someone with a strong personality but also someone very feminine, and for Robert [played by Zurich-born Perot]I wanted someone with this sensitivity and vulnerability to him. This way, things are not very clear regarding the gender divisions. But the most important thing for them is for them to have that connection, and I think we’ve managed to prove that.”

However, whether contact or not, once a couple leaves their daily lives behind, old frustrations instantly rise to the surface. “There’s a game going on, also when it comes to their sexuality. It’s an intimate movie, but it’s also very sexual, in that sense – that’s how they connect. Then they come to this deserted island, and when they’re on their own, they realize there are some things they can’t Talk about it. And things are rolling downhill.”