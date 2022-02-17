“In Australia I had a good opportunity”

Novak Djokovic, the ultimate protagonist of the conflict who caught the attention of the world media because of the exemption he was granted to enter Australia in search of the 21st title and who has finally become obsolete before the country’s authorities, gave an interview in Serbia with making known his version of the events that had been referring to him for months .

There have been many speculations, turns, sayings and comments about the issue that has taken the sports world by surprise. After the deportation that had to be complied with by the Australian authorities, Novak Djokovic returned to the public eye with an extended interview in which he spoke about everything that happened during these months.

Like any story, the important thing is to pull the thread that marks the beginning. While staying in the ocean area, it was learned that the world’s #1 tested positive for COVID-19 in December, a situation that has led various media outlets to speculate about his participation in public events between those dates. The first is a basketball game in which he takes pictures with the players.

“I attended many public events during those days, and due to the news of the Barcelona basketball player who tested positive, I took a test as a precaution, even though I was asymptomatic the whole time. I also had a rapid antigen test at the same time. Today and also before the event with the kids and the award ceremony, as a precaution, because he hasn’t yet got his PCR test result.

Then came the interview with L’Equipe that he attended knowing he tested positive for COVID. About it, the Serb admitted: “This was a mistake, and I do not deny. I had reasons to agree to that interview. First of all, because I have a relationship with Mr. François Morenier, director of L’Equipe), whom I have known for many years. In fact, when I played at Roland Garros Junir, he was still there. He has been in tennis longer than me and is one of the most respected sports journalists, as is L’Equipe that award meant so much to me, precisely because of that attitude and his place in the tennis community.

Returning to what happened in Australia, Novak announced that before traveling it was clear that he could not participate in the tournament without a vaccination. However, the waiver was opened in time to highlight the possibility of competition under different circumstances. “I knew I couldn’t go and I was willing not to, to accept the fact that I wouldn’t go to Australia, even The moment I had the opportunity to take advantage of the medical exemption. The same possibility has been granted to all tennis players who have been notified by circular email that there is a possibility to request a medical exemption. Of course, that wasn’t guaranteed, you had to go through a certain procedure, and attach medical documents to be part of the process to get a waiver.”

He stressed the validity of the presentation before the expert panel: “It is important to point out that the two independent medical panels were analyzed, so they took into account the medical documents we provided anonymously. So they didn’t know it. It was me.”

Turning to the moment when he was detained by the authorities, for being one of the greatest athletes of our time under dubious circumstances deplored by his family, Djokovic commented: “It is very important to keep in mind that in such situations, when there is a global epidemic, the rules are the same for everyone. It was The rules are very clear and strong to me from the start. I respected and followed those rules. So I have never used my privileged status as the best tennis player on the planet, or the most successful in Australian Open history to enter your country by force God forbid.”

Novak Djokovic gave an interview again. This time for Serbian TV Radio. GT

The prospect of Novak Djokovic claiming his 21st Grand Slam title in Australia, his backyard, where he has racked up the most titles, was taken for granted until a few months ago. Out of plans, it was Rafael Nadal who took the lead in this impressive race that was until recently tied at 20 for three with Roger Federer. About the missed opportunity, Belgrade said: “Nothing is guaranteed in life. Looking at the historical results I have had in the past in Melbourne, I loved the chances of participating in this Australian Open. Every time I step into this place, I feel at home. The more a person wins in a certain field, the higher the level of self-confidence and self-confidence each time.But out of respect for Rafael Nadal, this year’s champion and all the other tennis players, I wouldn’t dare say I would have won the tournament because nothing is guaranteed in sport or in life.But I had a good chance.”

As in any public interest situation, votes for and against were swift as the controversy expanded in January. With the support of his teammates, he expressed his surprise at one in particular: “Among those who spoke positively of me, Kyrgios was the most surprised. We had some misunderstandings in the past, especially on his part I was pleasantly surprised by his support. I also thanked him and all the other tennis players Who supported me, Medvedev and Zverev … Many tennis players too, one of them was Alizee Cornet, and there were several from whom I received personal letters. And who did not speak publicly and I understand that. I cannot condemn anyone, the situation is very uncomfortable for them and me “.

How does the World No. 1 march continue in the face of the health measures adopted in the world championships? “I would like to play a lot of tournaments, but at the moment I am in a position that does not depend on me. It just depends on the rules of the specific countries in which the event is taking place. At the moment, I know I can play in Dubai, this is the next challenge, the first tournament I’m training hard this season, so I’m excited to be back on my tour. I’m training hard and of course I have a great desire to play in the major tournaments and the ATP tournaments.”