Joe Biden is deeply concerned about the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus

WLS boss Joe Biden He expressed concern about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. Biden told reporters in Washington on Friday that the situation was “extremely worrying.” “We have expressed our concerns about Russia and we have expressed our concerns about Belarus,” he added.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, are currently stranded at the European Union’s external border in Poland at temperatures near freezing point. Ten people have already died in the border region in recent months, according to a report in the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wiborksa.

15,000 soldiers in the border area

The I Belarus Governor Alexander Lukashenko is accused of targeting migrants at the borders of European Union countries such as Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in retaliation for the sanctions. At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, the United States and European members of the Belarusian government accused the Belarus government of “orchestrating the exploitation of people” and destabilizing the external borders of the European Union.

Poland deployed 15,000 soldiers in the area and erected a barbed wire fence due to the crowds. Belarus and allied Russia announced joint military exercises in the Belarusian region of Grodno near the Polish border on Friday.

After threats of sanctions from the European Union Many citizens of Turkey leave

Arab countries no longer fly to Belarus from their national territory. Al-Madani said that people with Syrian, Iraqi and Yemeni passports are no longer allowed to buy tickets or board the plane until further notice.

Turkish Aviation Authority on Friday. According to the European Union, there is also a ban on the sale of one-way tickets for flights from Turkey to the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Iraq also banned migrant flights to Belarus. The move aims to protect Iraqis from human traffickers, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, according to the state news agency. Iraq has already suspended direct flights to Belarus due to a row over the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarus border. The return of migrants at the border with Poland will be coordinated with the embassies in Moscow and Warsaw.