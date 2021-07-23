Lack of pace of geothermal development in Aargau, Switzerland

Flag Thrower, Switzerland (Source: flckr / Jessica Gardner, Creative Commons)

Growing criticism of the lack of interest and progress in the actual development of geothermal energy by major energy companies in the canton of Aargau, Switzerland.

The Swiss canton of Aargau would be geologically suitable for deep geothermal use. But there is growing criticism about the insufficient interest and speed in geothermal development, as well as from politicians about the lack of progress.

As reported by the Swiss radio station SRF, the large energy companies in Aargau are not yet planning any projects for geothermal power plants. The area is very convenient, as evidenced by the many hot springs. The criticism of the lack of rhythm now comes from the bourgeoisie.

Energy companies in Aargau do not have current geothermal projects in their portfolio

First, there is the electric company Axpo, one of the largest electric companies in Switzerland, of which the canton of Aargau directly and indirectly owns a third company. At the moment, the group does not implement any geothermal projects in Switzerland because it considers their feasibility very difficult. Axpo participated in the Taufkirchen geothermal project in GermanyRather, they opted out.

It’s no different at AEW Energie AG. Even the canton of Aargau owns it 100%. In the radio report, Director General Dr. Hubert Zimmermann spoke of the “research phase” and that at the moment there is no project initially defined, but “new findings” will continue to emerge.

In both companies, the technical problems of geothermal power generation are still too great, as well as the financial risks, the broker sums up the position of the groups.

The critic is unknown

Criticisms of energy company behavior often come from environmentally oriented parties or groups. But in the radio report, the FDP’s Swiss national advisor Matthias Joslin criticized the lack of commitment. “If the great players stop, of course nothing will happen.” With the Aargau Geothermal Energy Association, it has made great progress in the Grand Council.

The Aargau government stated “Why are the country’s electricity producers not advancing in geothermal power plants?”

Fountain: SRF Via our German partner TiefeGeothermie