Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron will meet for the first time after tensions over the sale of submarines to Australia

The presidents of the United States and France, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, met on Friday for the first time after the diplomatic crisis that erupted in September over the sale of US nuclear submarines to Australia. And in it Paris came to summon its ambassador in Washington for consultations.

The meeting will take place at 2:20 pm (GMT) at the French Embassy to the Holy See in Rome, where both have traveled to participate in the The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held on Friday and Sunday In the Italian capital, as confirmed by the French presidency.

The meeting will work on Reconciliation after the crisis that arose as a result of Australia’s cancellation of the contract to build conventional French submarines in favor of the development of American nuclear devices. Within the framework of the defense pact AUKUS (Australia, US and UK) This made France lose a millionaire contract.

Following the announcement of the Association of the American University in Jerusalem (AUKUS), the two presidents spoke by phone on September 22 and agreed to start High-level consultations aimed at restoring trust and reviving French-American relations on the basis of common goals. They also agreed to meet at the end of October.”

“The meeting at Villa Bonaparte will allow to continue Implementation of concrete cooperation on issues of common interest, in particular in the Sahel and Indo-Pacific region. An attempt will also be made to achieve a High level of ambition in EU-US relationsEspecially in the field of security and defence.

The long-awaited meeting between the two leaders is also on Biden’s official agenda, which will be greeted in advance by Pope FranciscoIn addition to his meeting with the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, at a meeting that will serve as a prelude to the G20 Leaders Summit, which, among other topics, Climate change, pandemic and sustainable recovery.

