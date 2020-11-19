Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4: Will Pauly D & Nikki Hall Return to the Show?

Ads

Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be launching soon on MTV, fans are super excited for the season, and the hype has been created by the cast and crew through numerous interviews and online podcasts.

Will Paul D & Nikki Hall be back in Season 4 of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

During this dating series, Pauly D & Nikki Hall approached and announced their return to the show where couples and fans will be excited to see their relationship up close this time.

According to the interview provided to US Magazine, Pauly D said she leased the entire hotel the entire fourth season was filmed, and Nicky accepted there, which can be seen in the trailer.

You can watch a trailer below:

Release date for the Jersey Shore 4 family vacation season

Season 4 will premiere on MTV on November 19, 2020, the day fans can watch the season on MTV from the same day. So, all fans of the series turn on your TV and prepare your remote controls to switch the screen to the respective channel.

Pauly D & Nikki Hall’s dating history

Paul “DJ Pauly D” is not a new name for reality TV shows, he has appeared on Jersey Shore and their affiliates and Double Shot at Love as he falls in love with Nikki Hall. In Season 1, finally of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Paulie couldn’t choose between Nikki Hall and Dern Page. But since they are now officially dating, we can expect to explore their relationship on top of that this season.

Fourth season state of production

In this era of global pandemic, producing reality shows is not an easy job, so the cast and crew rented a hotel and the entire season was filmed in this hotel only with all possible and necessary precautions.