When is Black Friday 2020 and when will the sales start?

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
<p>The event hails from America, and falls on the day after Thanksgiving</p>

Almost the biggest shopping event of the year is here, with just over a week remaining until Black Friday 2020.

Originally from America, the event always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, with sales continuing over the weekend on Cyber ​​Monday, which is traditionally the online-only portion of the event.

Things look a little different on the sale this year, of course. As England continues its second national lockdown, the event will be exclusively online this year as stores will remain closed, and we expect retailers to increase discounts in an effort to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic.

We’ve already seen a pre-sale launch earlier than ever this year, as Amazon started its early sale a full month before the main event, and other retailers followed suit.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about when to start sales and which date to put on your calendar for the same day.

Our IndyBest team picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections were made independently and without bias. This revenue helps fund journalism across The Independent.

When is White Friday 2020?

The big day is Friday, November 27th. Sales will then continue until the weekend and mostly end on Monday, November 30, also known as Cyber ​​Monday, although some retailers continue their deals later in the month.

When do White Friday sales start?

Good news: They have already started. In the past year, we’ve seen some retailers launch pre-sales deals two weeks before the event, with most starting just a week before November 27th.

READ  Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Will make $13 Billion in a Working day All through Pandemic

But this year, Amazon set a new precedent by launching a sale of early birds a month in advance.

Read more about Black Friday 2020

Best Apple Black Friday Deals The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how do you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

IndyBest Product Reviews is unbiased and independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we get paid if you click on the links and buy products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. Reviews are compiled by a mixture of expert opinion and factual testing.

More Stories

Budget Mince Pies From Asda And Whichever Top Iceland? Taste test | birthday

9 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Apple will pay a $ 113 million settlement due to the slowdown in the “battery gateway” on the iPhone

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler

New Pfizer Results: Coronavirus Vaccine Safe and 95% Effective

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

When is Black Friday 2020 and when will the sales start?

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4: Will Pauly D & Nikki Hall Return to the Show?

2 hours ago Neville Carr

A young child drowned in a rainwater trough in the caregiver’s home garden

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

‘Perfect Position’: Nico Manion is happy to land with the Warriors after slipping in the 2020 NBA Draft

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Pixel 4a 5G is now available for purchase

2 hours ago Elena Rowse