When is Black Friday 2020 and when will the sales start?

Almost the biggest shopping event of the year is here, with just over a week remaining until Black Friday 2020.

Originally from America, the event always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, with sales continuing over the weekend on Cyber ​​Monday, which is traditionally the online-only portion of the event.

Things look a little different on the sale this year, of course. As England continues its second national lockdown, the event will be exclusively online this year as stores will remain closed, and we expect retailers to increase discounts in an effort to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic.

We’ve already seen a pre-sale launch earlier than ever this year, as Amazon started its early sale a full month before the main event, and other retailers followed suit.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about when to start sales and which date to put on your calendar for the same day.

When is White Friday 2020?

The big day is Friday, November 27th. Sales will then continue until the weekend and mostly end on Monday, November 30, also known as Cyber ​​Monday, although some retailers continue their deals later in the month.

When do White Friday sales start?

Good news: They have already started. In the past year, we’ve seen some retailers launch pre-sales deals two weeks before the event, with most starting just a week before November 27th. READ Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Will make $13 Billion in a Working day All through Pandemic

But this year, Amazon set a new precedent by launching a sale of early birds a month in advance.

