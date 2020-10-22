Jennifer Lawrence: You voted for John McCain instead of Barack Obama | Movie

Actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she used to vote Republicans. Talking on Absolutely not a podcastLawrence told host Heather McMahan that “a Republic arose. The first time I voted, I voted for John McCain. I was a young Republican.”

Lawrence said she was still grateful for her upbringing because it enabled her to “see the financial benefits of some republican politics,” while also noting that her views and those of the party on social issues “were not compatible.”

“when Donald Trump Lawrence said, “He was elected, it changed everything.” This is an impeached president who has broken many laws, refused to condemn white supremacy and feels there is a line in the sand.

Although not voting for him the first time, Lawrence said she had thought fondly of the years Barack Obama was in power, saying, “You will go days without thinking of the president.”

Speaking before Trump was elected in 2016, Lawrence said she couldn’t “imagine supporting a party that doesn’t support basic women’s rights. It’s 2015 and gays can marry and we think we’ve come a long way, so, cool! But do we?” I don’t want to stay. Be calm about these things. “

She also expressed the view that “if Donald Trump were President of the United States, it would be the end of the world. It is also the best thing that happens to Democrats ever.”

Earlier this month, Lawrence endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the November elections saying, “Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom. I think these upcoming elections are the most important of our lives.

“Donald Trump has been and will continue to put himself before the safety and welfare of America. He does not represent my values ​​as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

For the past three years, Lawrence has also served on a board of directors Represent, Which it described as “an incredible non-partisan movement and anti-corruption organization working to dismantle the broken American political system and restore power in the hands of the American people.”