Pat Chambers of Pennsylvania resigns, new allegations after ‘diphtheria’ comments

Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers He resigned Wednesday – after an investigation into new allegations of misconduct.

The university says the new allegations were made after a report by Defeated Last July, Chambers made racially insensitive comments to a black player.

Player, Racer Bolton, Told The Undefeated that Chambers made a comment of him referring to the figurative “noose” in 2019.

Bolton claims that Chambers approached him and said, “I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to release this pressure on you. I want to release the gallows around your neck.”

Of Chambers’ comment, Bolton said, “Due to other interactions with the coach, I knew this was not a slip of the tongue.”

At the time of publishing the article, Chambers issued a statement saying, “I failed to understand other people’s experiences, and my signal was harmful, insensitive, and unacceptable. I cannot apologize for what I said, and I will hold it. Forever.”

The player moved from PSU to Iowa shortly after the accident.

Penn State says, “New allegations surfaced shortly after the article was published – so an investigation was opened in Chambers by the Affirmative Action and Fairness Athletics offices in Pennsylvania.”

The school has not disclosed details of the new allegations.

But Chambers issued a statement on Wednesday saying he would resign.

"This year has been a very difficult one for me and my family, and we need a respite to recalibrate our course and chart our way forward," Chambers said.

“So, I take a step back to preparing myself for the next 20 years.”

The 49-year-old has been in Pennsylvania since 2011.