Jeff Bridges shows a shaved head providing an update on Cancer

Maintaining a positive posture after being diagnosed with lymphoma, the “Bad Times at the El Royale” actor takes to social media to reveal his hair transformation while assuring fans that he “feels good”.

Jeff Bridges He maintains a positive attitude towards his fight against cancer. Almost two months after his lymphoma diagnosis was revealed,Bad times at El RoyalThe actor showed his shaved head when he gave his fans an update on his health.

On Monday, December 14th, the 71-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram to share a photo of him shaking his head bald while accompanying him with a new puppy. He wrote in accompanying the post: “Here’s the latest: feeling good, shaved my head, I have a puppy – Monty, I had a birthday – 71, man.”

Since then, Jeff has been plunged into love by a number of his famous friends, includingtwilight” the actor Kellan Lutz Who replied: “I love you @ thejeffbridges, pray for you my friend! Keep all hope and positivity! I got this!” Rob Deringer From “Public HospitalAdditionally, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @ thejeffbridges! Think of you a lot and it always sends you positive and healing energy for a full-fledged brother.

Jeff’s health update came less than two months after he announced his lymphoma diagnosis. Using his social media accounts on October 19,Hell or high waterThe star stated, “As the dude said… the new S ** T has appeared. I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious illness, I feel fortunate to have an amazing team of doctors and the prognosis is so good. I will start treatment and keep you informed of my recovery. ”

Days after sharing his case, Blake Badcrazy HeartHe thanked his friends and Instagram fans who had supported him on his health journey. He indicated that alongside a picture of him wearing a hospital gown, “I would like to thank you all for your communication during this time, it feels so good to have all the good wishes and love! I will be sharing more updates on my site. ”