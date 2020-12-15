The latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the seven-day rolling rate of new cases of Covid-19 for each local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days through December 10, are based on tests conducted in laboratories (Pillar One of the Governmental Testing Program) and in the wider community (Pillar Two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last four days (11-14 December) have been excluded because they are incomplete and do not reflect the true number of cases.

Out of 315 local areas in England, 222 had case rates up, 91 had downturns, and two had not changed.

Swale in Kent still records the highest rate in England, with 1,008 new cases recorded in the seven days through 10 December – equivalent to 671.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 593.0 in the seven days through December 3.

Basildon in Essex comes second, with the rate rising sharply from 391.0 to 643.2, with 1,204 new cases.

Midway, also in Kent, has the third-highest rate, up from 613.5 to 638.7, with 1,779 new cases.

Aside from Basildon, the regions with the largest weekly jumps are Ashford (up from 220.7 to 496.8, with 646 new cases); Hastings (increased from 153.2 to 396.1, with 367 new cases); Canterbury (up from 273.3 to 506.7, with 838 new cases).

The list was computed by the Palestinian Authority News Agency, based on public health data in England published on December 14 on the government’s Coronavirus Dashboard.

Here are the 20 highest infection rates in England:

From left to right it reads: the name of the local authority; Rate of new cases in the seven days through December 10; Number (in parentheses) of new cases registered in the seven days through December 10; Rate of new cases in the seven days through December 3; Number (in parentheses) of new cases registered in the seven days through December 3rd.

Swale, 671.6, (1008), 593.0, (890)

Basildon, 643.2, (1204), 391.0, (732)

Midway, 638.7, (1779), 613.5, (1709)

Hafring, 540.9, (1404), 348.3, (904)

Dover, 523.1, (618), 342.0, (404)

MIDSTONE, 513.9, (883), 415.0, (713)

Canterbury, 506.7, (838), 273.3, (452)

Ashford, 496.8, (646), 220.7, (287)

Griffsham, 490.9, (525), 380.6, (407)

Lincoln, 479.4, (476), 381.7, (379)

Brookburn, 446.1, (434), 235.4, (229)

Epping Forest 443.5, (584), 228.6, (301)

Redbridge, 438.7, (1339), 294.5, (899)

Barking & Dagenham 436.8 (930) 307.6 (655)

Thorrock, 431.9, (753), 225.4, (393)

Thanith, 426.3, (605), 450.2, (639)

Brentwood, 420.7, (324), 251.9, (194)

Boston, 419.0, (294), 447.5, (314)

Folkestone & Heath, 412.4, (466), 267.3, (302)

Waltham Forest, 406.9, (1127), 275.5, (763)