James Fox and Dom Woo launch new entertainment brand Rollercoaster Television

James Fox and Dom Waugh launch new entertainment label Rollercoaster Television, powered by ITV Studios

Creators of global success format All Together Now and Richard Osman’s House of Games nominated by the BAFTAs to join later this year

June 15, 2021 – ITV Studios continues to strengthen its entertainment production base as James Fox and Dom Waugh join forces later this year to launch Rollercoaster Television, a new entertainment brand to create and produce new formats for the UK and global markets.

Fox and Waugh currently head up the entertainment division of Remarkable as CEO and Content Director respectively, and have been responsible for creating and producing a range of successful formats, including All Together Now, the award-winning singing competition launched in 2018 that is now sold in 20 countries Globally, House of Games from BAFTA Award-nominated Richard Osman recently celebrated its 300th episode, as well as the return of songs like Pointless and The Wall.

The duo is currently presenting ITV’s Starstuck from Remarkable, a new prime-time entertainment series that sees regular members of the public team transform into the world’s greatest music icons.

From the fun of Saturday night entertainment like All Together Now and Starstruck, from the fun of daytime quizzes like House of Games and Pointless to the fun of game shows like The Million Pound Drop and The Wall, you’ve had an amazing 10 years and more with the Brilliant team at Remarkable.

“But now it seems like it is time for the next adventure and a chance to build a new roster of shows for the UK and beyond. We are excited to be joining Julian and the ITV Studios team and look forward to starting later this year.”

Julian Bellamy, Managing Director of ITV Studios added: “James and Dom are truly exceptional entertainment producers who have developed and supervised a wide range of successful shows. We are delighted that they have been chosen to collaborate with ITV Studios on their next project and we look forward to welcoming them to the group.”

Fox is currently the co-CEO of Remarkable, overseeing its entertainment programming, with credits including Pointless, The Million Pound Drop, The Bank Job, and Two Tribes. He began his career at BBC Entertainment working in the development and production of a number of shows including Strictly Come Dancing. After a stint at Fever Media, he moved to Los Angeles to join BBC Worldwide Productions as Creative Director, where he earned several commissions. Upon returning to the UK in 2010, Fox worked as executive producer and serial producer at Initial, Twofour and RDF before joining Remarkable.

Waugh is currently the Director of Content for Remarkable, responsible for expanding the company’s entertainment portfolio. He has developed and produced realistic entertainment and entertainment formats over his 10 years at Remarkable, including shows such as Pointless, Ejector Seat, The Bank Job, Secret Eaters, and The Million Pound Drop. Previously he worked as an independent producer/director for a variety of companies, where he has produced and developed a wide range of programs including Soccer Aid, Fear Factor, 8 of 10 Cats, The Convention Crasher and International King of Sports.

Rollercoaster Television’s international distribution will be handled by ITV Studios. Joins a group of non-coded tags including Potatoes (chasers; hit-hunters); Lift Entertainment (Love Island, I’m a celebrity…get me out of here!); 12 yards (cabs, Eggheads); Possesses (5 golden rings, mouse in the kitchen); Twofour (Ibiza Weekender, Win the Wild) and Multimedia (Come and Eat With Me, All Musical Stars).

