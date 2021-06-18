Hirola’s new challenge in Switzerland

Lugano is a city and municipality in Italian-speaking southeast Switzerland, located on the shore of the homonymous lake. It is the most populous city in Italian Switzerland. Camila will settle there in August, and she will show herself happy with this new opportunity.

In a conversation with Our Environment, Camilla pointed out this possibility: “In Europe I already had experience in Hungary and Spain, this is a new challenge, a step up, a league that gives France and Germany a lot of exposure, I am very happy. Lugano coach already knows me. I faced him in Hungary, my manager told him about me and automatically recommended me, we already know each other “.

There are good references to Camila in Switzerland that gave her a lot of motivation: “There is a very great project at the club, I will have to work hard to earn the position because they have three strong points, and I will train to give everything I have.”

The season Starts in September or October: “There is no set date, I will leave in August to start the pre-preparation. The tournament will end in April or May next year, and it will last for 7 or 8 months.”

The idea was to return to Spain, but it was impossible to refuse this offer: “I really wanted to go back to Spain, it was in my plans, I was very happy with this league, but this possibility arose and I could not refuse, these clubs are looking for players before long and we have to respond to that as soon as possible, it was a great proposal.”

They talked to me very well about the league, I know the girls who played there, the top five or six teams have a very good level, maybe not much below them, but it's a strong league. I will play with Brazilian, Croatian and Canadian, little by little they introduce girls

You are processing a visa: “With the pandemic, everything is very complicated, the club will provide me with an apartment so that I can live with two girls and a car where the three of us will drive because we left the stadium, it was a really good suggestion, a country in which we live very well.”

The club's goal is to finish on the podium, they are looking for players for that, they are investing a lot of money for this season, and that excites me a lot, the contract is for 8 months, until the end of the tournament

Came from playing in Peru: “With Circolo Sportivo Italiano we finished third, we started great, we were first in the table, but the team was losing steam in important matches, like the semi-finals and we couldn’t face Alianza, so we had to settle for him with third place.”

Finally, he mentioned the Argentine league: “I would love to play in my country, close to my family and my people, but it is impossible, you cannot live here. It is a pity for the girls who are leaving, there are more and more, before the elite players usually leave, now the mid-level players leave as well, and they choose other leagues, where there is no higher level than Argentina, but economically. It suits them “, is over.

Success! (Successes) Camila Heruela.