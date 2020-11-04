Jaffe Baez and Anthony Rizzo of CAPS won the Golden Glove Awards

Short Cubs player Javy Baez took home the first Gold Glove of his career and senior base officer Anthony Rizzo won fourth in his career as the winners were announced Tuesday evening.

The last time Cubs won several winners was in 2016 when Jason Hayward and Rizzo won the award. It is the twelfth time that the Cubs have twice won the Golden Glove.

Other Junior Club finalists Nico Horner, Wilson Countryeras, Alec Mills, Kyle Hendricks and Hayward were defeated, respectively, by free agent Colton Wong, Cincinnati Reds’ Tucker Barnhart, Max Fried in Atlanta Braves, and Mockey Bates in Los Angeles Angeles Dodgers, respectively. .

Despite his struggles on the board, Baez continued his impressive defensive prowess in 2020 and showed why he is considered one of the best defensive players in any position.

The 27-year-old finished second in the National League with seven defensive runs (DRS) saved and led NL’s short stops four points Above Average (OAA)

Bayes became the third Short Cubs player to win the award and the first since Don Kissinger won it in 1969, 70. Cubs legend Ernie Banks won the award in 1960.

“It’s a different feeling,” Baez said of winning the Golden Glove shortly after moving on the field. “It feels different when you have that commitment to a position. But obviously, trying to get better every day, trying to keep working and trying to get the ball to hit me every time it hits.”

Rizzo has become a mainstay as a finalist for the Gold Glove, as his fourth Golden Glove is linked to Mark Grace by a first major man in the franchise’s history. It is also the third year in a row that Rizzo has received the award (2018, 2019).

“It’s something that definitely feels good, especially after this long year,” said Rizzo on ESPN. “I know it’s only 60 games, but when you get to September, the mind tells you it’s September baseball and you’re coming to October. I think this year and everything every team has had to go through, it’s going to be a growing year for a lot of people including me. And to be able to.” If you win the Golden Glove, it is never a given. “