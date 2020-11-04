The Republican candidate leads in the race for the 67th state representative

24 mins ago Marsh Tyler
Madison Daniel
With unofficial results emerging, Republican Mike Dodson leads the race for the District 67 Kansas House seat. (Dylan Connell | Collegian Media Group)

Republican Mike Dodson, former Manhattan mayor, won the Kansas House District 67 seat in the preliminary vote count.

to me Informal final resultsDodson, Democrat Sherrill Arthur, led by 1,053 votes at the end of the night with all of the Riley County constituencies. If tonight’s results continue, Dodson will replace outgoing Republican Representative Tom Phillips representing Ogden and parts of Manhattan.

Dodson’s campaign focused on improving schools and health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Arthur supported the expansion of Medicaid, sustainability, and advanced government educational funding.

Incumbent Democratic Representative Sidney Carlin ran for the 66th Kansas House seat without opposition. Karlin has held this seat since 2002, and has passed more than a dozen bills in the position. Unofficial preliminary results included 6,941 votes for Karlin and 412 written votes.

