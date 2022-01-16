Ivana Nadal’s US visa has been revoked and she exploded in anger in a leaked audio recording

An audio clip of his assistant has been leaked telling the situation the media is facing

Do you know by any chance someone who works at the US Embassy, ​​here in Argentina? Ivana (Nadal) has her visa revoked, she received an email on Friday,” thus begins the audio recording sent by Ivana Nadal’s assistant asking for help, which was broadcast by journalist Marina Calabro in Radio Miter (AM790).

He said on what he heard: “Someone seems to have reported, Or we don’t know if it was because of the media that she was already living there and that she sold everything here.”

“Yes, it is in the process of being sold but everything is still in its name and yes, we have plans to go there but apply for a talent visa, all of which are legal. Now that would spoil us a bit, everything we planned to do in a month was cut short,” the Help admitted about the plans she had with Ivana. Likewise, he also confirms that no one answered the email again and that the model “would like to go, offer itself, and self-defence” in front of the US Embassy.

Ivana, who has spoken out all this time against the vaccine, has she resigned her convictions? The concept that soared over various comments on their social networks was: “Should you have had the vaccine or were you able to escape?” “I ask you again, how did you manage to travel without vaccinations?” “Sorry, but it’s not against vaccinations? And I’m not attacking…just asking.”

In the face of Nadal’s silence, many netizens explained their own experience upon entering the United States. As regulations have changed, this country requires the full vaccination schedule, as well as negative airline PCR. “There was no other choice but to go against his principles.” Too much goes against order, spirituality etc… and you put poison to be able to travel? That’s all wrong.”. And his followers concluded, “Either the certificate was vaccinated or the trout was vaccinated, it is very clear.”

Oblivious to all of this, Ivana shared a video in her Stories where she reported on her next steps. “Here we are in our final hours, for now, in Miami. We go back to Argentina for a few days and then continue to turn that dream into reality,” Rule.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has swept the planet, the model has gradually become one of the main questions. Through his Instagram account as a trencher, he shared with his more than two and a half million followers various thoughts and reflections in which he downplayed the effects of the coronavirus or likened it to other diseases.

Treat yourself well, give yourself love, do the same for the rest. And COVID-19 is not holding back my friend. I promise you”It was one of his phrases that generated the first uproar. “If they tell you that COVID It affects your respiratory system, but they put a mask on you. not sink? Don’t you feel how you breathe in hot air, how carbon dioxide circulates inside your chin strap and you put it in and you take it out? This is madness!”He later wrote skeptical of the mask’s use.

He also called for rebellion—”You have to look for the revolution; It’s your life or theirs ”- he explained his position against vaccination: “I trust my immune system more than any politician and vaccine in the world.” These phrases did not go unnoticed. They generated the acclaim of her followers, who considered her a kind of guru, a lot of criticism in public opinion and even Some discussions in the media.

