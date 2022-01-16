France’s “vaccination card” law sparked protests

A bill to convert a Covid-19 health card into a vaccination card, which caused protests in France, has been approved in Parliament. The bill, which enables a person to convert a Covid-19 health card, which contains information about vaccination information, negative test results for the last 24 hours, or information about illness in the last 6 months, into a vaccination card containing only vaccination information was accepted by 215 votes Against 58 no votes. The government plans to take the law into effect on January 20.

The vaccination card will only be requested for people over 16 years of age and the health card will continue to be applied to people between 12 and 15 years of age. On January 15, it became mandatory to have a Covid-19 reminder for the validity of the health card. Children under 12 years of age will not be subject to any restrictions.

The law mandates that workplace managers require vaccination cards to verify the identity of their clients. The Covid-19 health card, which went into effect on August 9, became mandatory for restaurants, bars, cafes, weddings, seminars and trade fairs, as well as travel by train, plane and bus, visitors to hospitals and nursing homes, and patients who were not urgently hospitalized. With the conversion of a health card into a vaccination card, vaccination becomes mandatory for access to these places, and a negative PCR test result will not be accepted.

The Senate had required the hospitalization vaccination card to be applied to 10,000 patients across the country, and under this limit, the vaccination card was required to be applied only in areas where the infection rate was high or the complete vaccination rate was less than 80 in cent of the total population, but Parliament rejected the proposal. Since the beginning of the epidemic in France, 13 million 894 thousand 255 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while 126 thousand 869 have died from the virus.