ITsArt, Guido Casale, CEO of “Netflix of Culture”, resigns

There is no time to settle down, and just three months after his appointment, Guido Casale has already resigned as CEO of ITsART, the digital platform launched by the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini, to promote Italian culture and entertainment in our region. Inside and outside the country, and funded by public money through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. According to the ANSA news agency, which reported the news, the farewell to Casale, who was appointed on October 1 on the recommendation of Cdp, the first official CEO of ITsART since his birth last May, and the Director of Contents, will be due to differences in strategies for the development of the platform, which It looked complicated and bumpy from the first steps.

There has been no official statement from ITsART only confirming the resignation through the press office and speaking of a peaceful farewell “dictated by more personal reasons. The platform’s press official says it is a transitional phase that will soon see the appointment of a new CEO. Guido Casali is a well-known figure in the world of cultural digital platforms: last October to go to ITsART left Nexo +, which together with Sky Arte, Raiplay and Arte Tv offers high-quality cultural content. As soon as he arrived he entered into a collaboration with Cinecittà and last November there was the European launch of the platform.

What is certain is the additional hurdle in the completely non-lubricated ITsART mechanism, after a tormented birth with the controversy surrounding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a 51% contributor, along with Chili, a spa considered a year earlier. Shake and provided technology knowledge by 49 percent.

Launched by Franceschini as “Netflix of Culture”, funded by Mic with 10 million, ITsArt didn’t really take off. Among the reasons is that it is not a production platform, but rather a distribution platform for the content that cultural institutions provide in exchange for revenue revenue. Somewhat unattractive for those who have to produce high quality videos, especially in times of pandemic restrictions.