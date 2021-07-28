It will be launched at the end of the month, here are the PC specifications for Escape from Naraka

Escape from Naraka is a first-person action game with platform elements developed by Xelo Games, a studio located in Yogyakarta.

This game is set in hell, this game will be added later with various visual effects adding to the immersive world depicted. Some are recent DLSS and Ray-Tracing effects, but of course to be able to allow both effects to work, you’ll need Nvidia’s GPU RTX hardware. However, if this cannot be achieved due to the GPU prices that keep rising, this indie game is also ready to play with both options turned off.

What are the computer specs for this game? Without further ado, here are the details!

minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7, 64-bit

Processor: 3.2 GHz Dual Core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

When playing with the minimal option, it seems that the game only needs a GTX 950. But for a good lighting effect, gamers will need at least an RTX 2060. But on the bright side it doesn’t sound “sadistic” in jargon from a CPU as it only requires a processor Intel Core i5-4690 or Ryzen 3 1300x, both of which are arguably affordable.

Escape from Naraka will be released on PC via Steam on July 30, 2021.

