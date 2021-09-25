It is clear that Europe is behind the USA «kleinezeitung.at

You can always find the remarkable articles in your reading list Re-Call. You can access your reading list directly by navigating the page.

Bernd Weisberger is also playing for Team Europe on the second day of the Ryder Cup. Team USA is clearly leading after the first eight matches.





Bernd Weisberger © (c) GEPA Images / Brian Spurlock

Europe– captain of the team Padraig Harrington After the apparent deficit 2:6 for his team after the first day at 43. Ryder Cup golfer in Sfeir Strait against the United States of America reacts vigorously. Superstar Rory McIlroy He was not nominated for a four-way championship on Saturday morning (local time) after initially defeating him. Instead, Harrington continues to wear it Bernd Weisberger. The Austrian plays with the Norwegian on the second day Victor Hovland.

For the first time in his career since his debut in 2010, the four-time winner McIlroy was not considered in a Ryder Cup session. Instead, Harrington now trusts two rookies with the Wiesberger/Hovland duo. Like the 35-year-old Austrian, the 24-year-old Norwegian is participating in the prestigious comparison of continental golf for the first time.

Spaniards John Ram And Sergio Garcia On the other hand, the English will remain a team on Saturday Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Friday’s partner at Wiesberger Paul Casey became with his countryman Terrell Hutton installed together.

Captain USA Steve Stricker Count on the same eight players on Saturday as on Opening Day. just that Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger instead of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth Compete as a first team. Wiesberger / Hovland plays in Match 3 of 2.37pm CEST (Live Sky) against Spieth and Thomas.

Bernd Weisberger had no chance on the first day

Wiesberger made his Ryder Cup debut on Friday afternoon at Fourball with England’s Paul Casey. The two were against the great situation Dustin Johnson And Olympic Champion Xander Shaveli But he had almost no chance.

The combination of newcomers Weisberger and Hovland surprised some experts. Even on the official Ryder Cup homepage, this can only be explained in a way that justifies the extraordinary measures in the event of a 2:6 deficit. Hovland played hard in Friday’s two games but only got half a point, she said. Weissberger stayed above expectations despite the four-ball defeat, the Austrian was once again praised.

The first day hit was delivered by the American star Bryson DeShampooThe one who drove in the fifth lane – 530 meters long by 5 – hit an incredible distance of 381 meters on the fairway. In the end, the 28-year-old hit the ball with three eagle strokes and won the hole. After the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau will take part in a special long knockout competition.