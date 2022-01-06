is back! Instagram starts testing time feeds

After the end of last yearthey say that Instagram (IG) will return to the feed option in chronological order, and the official test has just started.

From testing in IG, there will be 3 options for the feed for us: “Home” will be the current regular feed based on what we are interested in, and “Favorites”. Users never miss the ones we like and ‘Follow’ sorts the feed in chronological order from every account we follow.

With the feed back in chronological order, Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated that in the current “home” feed, users will only see things that are likely to be of interest or repeat visits. This feature gives users more options for what they want to see.

Nutritional changes test 👀 We’ve begun testing the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– dwelling

– Favorite

– next We hope to launch this soon. More is coming. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5 2022

For the time-feed test, only a few accounts are available in a small group. Only now but gradually more testing will begin in the next few weeks. Official use is expected in the first half of this year.

source: honoredAnd Twitter