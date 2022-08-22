Iron Heart, Anthony Ramos is part of the cast. Here what is the role

Marvel Comics It is an American publishing house Marvel EntertainmentIt is a group that collaborates with The Walt Disney Company. These days a villain will appear for the first time Avengers (And the potential recruitment of Lightning) In the next series Disney + by Marvel Studios Ironheart. It is located around Anthony RamosAnd the

there marvel It was founded in 1939, but the current name dates back to 1961. Then it was purchased by Disney in 2009. It is a leading entertainment company based on comic book characters such as L ‘Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man And the Satan.

The The Walt Disney Company Suggest an agreement for Marvel Comics About 4 billion dollars. Now they are recording scenes in the movie set for the new movie titled iron heart. She is a created character In 2015 by blue-collar writers Brian Michael Bandits and the artist Mike Deodato.

In this case we have a superheroYoung engineering student Riri Williams (translation Dominic Thorne). During his university years he designs a shield similar to a shield Iron Man It uses materials stolen from the campus. This will make her a hero, as she will fight against an army of evil bent on taking over the United States.

New photos from the group show it Anthony Ramos It will appear for the first time in Marvel Cinematic Universe How Hood. Let’s find out more about the character he will play.

A young face in the cast

Anthony Ramos made his Broadway debut in 2015 with music HamiltonAfter that, he starred in some TV series such as youngerAnd the Will & Grace And the You must get it. He also had roles in A star is born And the Godzilla II – King of Monsters. Yes, he has also tried his hand at singing. In fact in 2019, he released his first album Good and Evil.

Some time ago she shared a picture on her profile Instagram To announce to the fans that he has joined the cast iron heart In February 2022. It is said that my producers marvel Put a lot of confidence in the character they will be playing soon. Indeed, Ramos will return to the big screen in the film Lightning After appearing for the first time in Iron heart.

Curiosity about the character

Hood It debuted in a self-titled limited series in July 2022 It was created by the author Brian K. Vaughan and artists Kyle Hotez And the Eric Powell. Known for the red cloak, Hood is none other than Parker Robbinsa criminal who managed to collect all the villains in the universe marvel.