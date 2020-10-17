IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs CSK Match Today in Sharjah: Shekhar Dhawan reaches fifty

IPL Live Score 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Latest Updates: IPL 2020 direct score: DC 76/2 in 10 times, chasing 180. FIFTY for Shekhar Dwan. For the third time in a row for him to fifty in the championship. He’s running CSK so far.

Preview: One team with six wins from eight matches. Another with three wins from the same number of matches. Two years ago, with this information only before the Delhi Capitals clash against the Chennai Super Kings, one would have thought DC would be the team with 6 points. But 2020 is different for many reasons, and the roles are reversed.

DC is the young and up-and-coming team, enjoying running at the top of the IPL 2020 Score Table.CSK, by their own coach admits, are an aging team and are struggling to survive. DC is just a few wins away from the top four. The CSK needs the massive second half of IPL 2020 to get there. They are the only team to qualify for every international match they have played, but that record is in danger this year.

The match takes place in Sharjah, where CSK played one match (lost to Rajasthan Royals). Meanwhile, DC played and won two matches on the field, and the first time the two teams met at IPL 2020, DC defeated CSK by 44 rounds in Dubai.

In every possible way, the capital can claim to have the upper hand.

Delhi Capitals

But there are some major concerns in the camp now. Rishabah Pant is injured by a hamstring injury and is set to miss Saturday’s match as well. To make matters worse, their captain Shrias Iyer injured his shoulder while participating in the match against RR. Iyer did not intervene after the accident and walked off the field in agony, and it remains to be seen whether DC risks him immediately.

In Ayer’s absence, Shekhar Dhawan impressively led the team to a victory over RR. A DC advantage is that they have senior substitutes in the leadership group, with the likes of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to help Dhawan if needed.

However, DC will want Iyer to be the batsman as he is an important cog in the wheel especially in the absence of Pant. Dhawan and Ayer made half a century ago in the previous match, and Ayer’s likely absence would make the batting much thinner.

There is nothing weak about bowling though. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Notje were on fire during the tournament, the latter even throwing the fastest ball in the IPL. Ashwin and Axar Patel were in great shape as well, making it a well-rounded unit. No wonder they are so successful even in Sharjah!

Expected eleventh:

Much will depend on Iyer’s fitness. Assuming he’s well, in the absence of any confirmation to the contrary, here it is eleventh.

Shekhar Dhawan, Prithvi Show, Ajinkia Rahani, Shrias Air, Marcus Stoines, Alex Carey (week), Aksar Patel, R. Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kajisu Rapada, Anrich Norte

Chennai Super Kings

First half: 2 out of 7.

Second half: 1 out of 1.

This is how CSK and their fans will look at this tournament. They went through a terrible first half, where the team showed little “intention”, or in MS Dhoni’s words, “purpose.” They made some changes in the first match of the second half and reaped the rewards by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

One of the big changes was the opening with Sam Curran, but it remains to be seen if they do so against Rapada and Nortje. CSK also played an extra player – up to seven of them – and ended up choking on SRH as they often do when the tracks help turn.

CSK will think that they have selected their best combination, and in all likelihood will stick with that. The way their struggling combat unit plays against one of the tournament’s best attacks will determine the game.

Expected eleventh: Pave de Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudo, Sam Curran, MS Doni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Shahar, Chardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karen Sharma

What: IPL 2020 Match 34

When: October 17, 7:30 pm IST

Where: Sharjah

Telcast: Star Sports Network

Live broadcast: Disney + Hotstar