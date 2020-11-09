Kevin De Bruyne misses a penalty kick in the Manchester City and Liverpool draw in the Premier League

The Belgian international missed a penalty kick in the first half away from the post after VAR ruled that Joe Gomez used his arm in an attempt to stop De Bruyne’s cross from the right.

City is gradually back in the game thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ smart ending after an impressive move.

League leaders Leicester

If Liverpool had won Jurgen Klopp’s side, they would have returned to the top of the Premier League table, but the draw left the champions in third place, one point behind leaders Leicester, who beat Wolverhampton 1-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Jimmy Vardy’s penalty kick.

The Premier League’s top scorer – Fardy scored nine goals this season – then missed another penalty kick.

After the international hiatus, Liverpool face Leicester at Anfield on November 21.

Manchester City are ranked eleventh in the table, six points behind Leicester, but a match is postponed.

Tottenham Hotspur are in second place – Jose Mourinho’s side have a better goal difference than Liverpool – thanks to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Harry Kane The 150th goal in the Premier League – the England international scored in the 88th minute – secured Tottenham’s victory.

Handball controversy

The awarding of a penalty kick to City was the last controversial handball decision in an English Premier League season that sparked a heated debate over the rule’s enforcement.

Leicester’s first penalty kick came from another handball, referee Anthony Taylor ruled that Dennis Bright’s cross hit Max Kellman in the hand.

“Is the rule clear in handball? I don’t think so, to be fair with the referees, the previous game.” [Leicester v Wolves] “They were consistent with it,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. BBC Sport

“they [referees] They go to the letter of the law. For the players, it is tough for defenders who are rushing back because of Kevin De Bruyne’s passing speed, so it’s tough for him. [Joe Gomez] Out of the way.

“Everyone finds it difficult to know where to place their arms> and we hope the referees can take a look at it and it should not be presented in both matches.”