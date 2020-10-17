Coronavirus: Yodler refuse to blame “one of the worst outbreaks of Corona virus in Europe” | world News

Musical staff refused to blame the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been described as one of the worst in Europe.

Shifts in Schwyz, Switzerland, And was attended by 600 fans at the end of September – and Corona Virus The number of cases there has doubled to 1,238 since the middle of that month.

With an infection rate of 408 cases per 100,000 people, it is now the hardest-hit region in Switzerland.

But a member of the “Forever and Always” team, which imposed social distancing but did not ask attendees to wear face masks, rejected the notion that yodel workers were “pure slander.”

Live Coronavirus updates from the UK and around the world

picture:

The musical “Forever and Always” has delayed the rest of her tour due to the epidemic. Pic: Jodelmusical



Erwin Berchi admitted that three other artists have tested positive for the virus Covid-19 After five days of performances, he said the organizers had a “safeguard concept that has been adhered to.”

“At the same time, restaurants were open all night and they were full,” he told Sky News. “But it is easier to blame an outside regulator.”

Her co-star, Maya Keeler-Roth, a member of the cast, agreed, saying that there were other events during that weekend in Schwyz where people could have contracted the virus.

“We think it’s unfortunate and sad that the media is now dragging us into the mud,” she told Sky News.

Beat Hegner, the managing director of the venue that hosted the shows, seemed to have taken some responsibility when he told a Swiss TV channel, “We couldn’t help with what happened with this jodel group.

“After nine days of shows, we learned that many of the band members had been infected. From there, we could not control the chain of infection.”

Some scientists have suggested that singing could spread the virus via airborne droplets.

picture:

Erwin Berchi (far left) has not tested positive for the virus, but three of his co-stars did. Pic: Jodelmusical



The intensive care wards at Schwyz are full, prompting one of its managers, Franziska Follme, to warn that the hospital “cannot manage” if cases continue to rise.

“The explosion in the number of cases in Schwyz is one of the worst ever Europe“Attracting the audience,” said Ritu Noish.

“It is time for you, residents, to respond. Wear masks, stop partying.”

He criticized the local government, saying that “the procedures have not been put in place clearly enough so far.”

The local government announced only on Monday that masks would become mandatory for all public and private events of more than 50 people.

The Swiss federal system gives its regions – known as cantons – an ultimatum to set health policy.

picture:

It’s unfortunate that music is being blamed for the rise in coronavirus cases, Maja Keeler-Roth said. Pic: Jodelmusical



In a sign of the second wave, the country reported another daily record of 3,105 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Alpine nation has confirmed more than 71,000 cases in total and more than 1,800 deaths.

Geneva this week limited public gatherings to 100, and now requires that contact details of the events of more than 15 people be taken.

“If we do not deal with this, we risk entering into a situation that is difficult to control,” said Bertrand Leverat, Director General of Geneva Hospitals.

“We are already at a tipping point – it can go both ways.”