iPhone SE 3 will be launched in the first part of next year: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

The SE series of smartphones from Apple has had some success, which is why the American company is preparing a new model. The information has already been confirmed by several sources, so we can say that the degree of reliability is very high.

The third generation of iPhone SE will be officially launched in the first part of next year. It will be 5G compatible and will benefit from the powerful A14 Bionic processor (currently used in the iPhone 12 series).

It seems that the iPhone SE 3 will also bring a novelty to the world of Apple, which is the polka dot front camera. The future station will ditch the famous bangs and include a cute little sensor, an aspect that should please Apple fans, as they’ll probably get more exposure in a compact body.

With the growing demand for this class of compact phones, the iPhone SE 3 could hit in 2022.