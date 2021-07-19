Fauci says Biden’s team is ‘begging’ the US for vaccinations

(Bloomberg) — White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a significant increase in infections and that the Biden administration is “practically begging” people to get vaccinated.

Fauci said in an interview on Bloomberg TV “The Balance of Power with David Westin” that the delta variant has a greater ability to spread from person to person than previous variants, stressing that vaccines can protect people from clinically important diseases.

“You are very protected from serious diseases if you are vaccinated, and if you are not, you have a high chance of getting into trouble,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said vaccines provide much stronger protection against clinically important diseases than infections.

Fauci said areas with higher vaccination rates see fewer new cases than those with lower levels of immunization. Daily vaccinations in the United States, which at the start of the campaign exceeded 3 million at its peak, have since declined. With the number of cases rising, he did not rule out the possibility of restrictions on face masks or other additional restrictions in the coming weeks.

“Everything is on the table,” Fauci said, noting that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children over the age of two wear masks inside schools this fall, as well as all staff. This position goes beyond the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

