19.07.2021

At 17:19 CEST

The United States is one of the favorites to win more gold medals next year The Olympic Games in Tokyo. The country tops the Medal Table (from Athens 1896 to Rio 2016) with a totalجمال 2,520 medalsSuch as 1022 gold794 silver and 704 bronze. What’s more He’s not just the one who got the most medals in his entirety (gold, silver and bronze) But also the country with the most gold medals.

This is followed by countries like Russia and Great Britain With 395 And the 263 Gold medals or other countries like China (227 gold) and Germany (219 gold) also attracts attention during JapanWhoever hosts the games this year, stays a little further away 142 gold. Despite the medals it won, the American team continues to lead.

Without going any further, in previous matches (Rio 2016) United States of America I got more gold medals, 46 in total, followed by United kingdomand 27 and China, 26, when Japan He only has 12 and Spain 7 (received from Rafa Nadal and Marc Lopez (tennis), Mireia Belmonte (swim), Sail Craviotto and Christian Toro (rowing), Maali Churro (one seat kayak), Carolina Marin Badminton, Ruth Petya (high jump) and Marcos Valls -Kanoe-).

Olympic gold medals in Rio 2016

USA, 46 Great Britain, 27 China, 26 Russia, 19 Germany, 17 Japan, 12 France, 10 South Korea, 9 Italy, 8 Australia, 8 Netherlands, 8 Hungary, 8 Brazil, 7Spain, 7

In fact, he is one of the American athletes who won the most gold medals in the Olympics Michael Phelps. The American swimmer, who will not compete in Tokyo 2020, has won 23 gold medals over the course of his football career. This data again makes the United States one of the countries that won the most gold medals in Japan.

Additionally, in April 2021, according to an analysis by sports data company Gracenote, information shared by CNN Sport was also sent to The US team has the most gold medals in Tokyo 2020 (expect 43 gold) ahead of China (expect 38 gold) or Russia (expect 23 gold).

Podium prediction: The United States is expected to top the Olympic medal table again 100 days before the end of the season via #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/sfZLMvyO44 pic.twitter.com/YcbrWNiTYp – CNN Sport (@cnnsport) 14. April 2021

The Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8.