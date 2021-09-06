Internet: Internet and media: Lenta.ru

Anna Miguel, Senior Director of Business Development at Rakuten Viber in Russia and the CIS, in an interview with Lenta.ru, warned Russians about the growing number of scammers trying to use the popular messenger to find victims. According to her, this was a reflection of a general trend: cybercriminals became more active.

“In recent years, fraudulent activity in messengers and social networks has increased significantly. As a rule, cybercriminals write or contact users from accounts created specifically for this, and then during communication try to deceive confidential data, for example, information about bank accounts “.

A Viber spokesperson also spoke about the most common scams. Most often, they present themselves as employees of banks or other organizations, and also send false information that their victim is entitled to social benefits or subsidies. Another popular method is sending links to sweepstakes and contests that don’t exist, as well as fake checkout pages. Moreover, in the first two cases, cybercriminals are trying to access the confidential information of the user.

“Using a fake account in a messenger or social network allows scammers to indicate a fake name and avatar, and they are official representatives of a particular organization,” said Miguel. “Adds additional credibility when communicating with users.”

Miguel confirmed that in the first six months of 2021 alone, the company blocked 4,537 websites and 234 mobile apps that mimic Viber resources. For this, a special system of self-learning based on artificial intelligence was used, which searches for fraudulent resources and blocks them around the clock. At the same time, users themselves can help the creators of the messenger identify cybercriminals.

Criminals often pose privately as representatives of government agencies, banks, or mobile operators Anna Miguel Senior Director of Business Development, Rakuten Viber in Russia and CIS

“Viber users can mark the phone of the scammer as spam. To do this, you need to open a dialog with the user, and then select either of the two options: “This is spam” or “Block.” With a certain number of flags indicating If the account is involved in spam messages or calls, it will be blocked in Viber and will not be able to bother users of the messenger,” said Miguel.

Previously, Kaspersky Lab experts Discover Trojan Triada malware, hidden in the mode for WhatsApp messenger. Experts explained that some users install add-ons that include features not found in the official app. For example, there are mods that allow you to read deleted messages or send files of any size. However, in some of these add-ons, cybercriminals hide malware that can display ads to victims or subtly subscribe to them.