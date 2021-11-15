Australian Open 2022: Ljubicic: “Federer likely to miss Australia”

NSCroatian Ivan Ljubicic He admitted that it would be very difficult for his wing and the champion of twenty thousand Roger Federer I made my first big date of the year in Melbourne Park as a result of my third surgery in eighteen months.

“We’ll see him in action again next year but I don’t know when exactly. He’s undergoing rehabilitation. He’s recovering slowly and he’s not in a hurry. He’s 40 years old and not recovering as quickly as before, but he wants to compete again and won’t retire right away.The Croatian noted in an interview with Sky.

The Swiss master may miss the Australian Open for a second year in a row, and the best Australian player’s wishes to reunite the Big Three contenders to become the most successful tennis player ever, after the Serbian, will not be fulfilled. Novak Djokovic will equal the Wimbledon mark of the Swiss and Rafael Nadal. Twenty thousand.

The presence of the Belgrade player who It is still not revealed if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19It is also unknown after some political authorities in Victoria (Australia) made it clear that without vaccination, entry into the country is not guaranteed.

Nadal is considered the best positioned in the “Big Three” to compete for the first major slams of the season after declaring that his recovery plans have met the set steps, and so he is planning The exhibition championship will play in Abu Dhabi at the end of the yearTo prepare for the Australian tour.

The Balearic Islands have since stayed out of the competition Defeat in Washington in early August by South African Lloyd Harris As a result of his chronic injury to the boat in the left foot.