Indiana Jones 5, first take next week

New York, June 02 – Ciak si gira! Filming for the highly anticipated “Indiana Jones 5” will begin next week. Deadline Hollywood reports that, citing sources close to the production. The new film in the series about the adventurous archaeologist will be filmed at Pinewood Studios outside London and other locations in the UK including the stunning Bamburgh Castle on the Northumberland coast. So Harrison Ford will return to play one of his most famous roles alongside Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round” by Thomas Fintenberg), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (from “Fleabag”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), and Shaunette Renee Wilson (“The Resident”). and Thomas Kretschmann (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”). James Mangold, director of “Logan” and “Ford vs. Ferrari,” will be behind the camera in place of Steven Spielberg, who is still involved in the production. Also returning will be John Williams, who has worked on every soundtrack in the franchise for the past 40 years. Plot details are still highly classified, while the theatrical release is July 29, 2022. The last time 78-year-old Ford wore the old Borsalino and leather jacket for the character that George Lucas created in honor of the action heroes of a 1930s movie was in 2008 with the movie “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Temple”. Ford made his debut in this segment in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, becoming one of the most famous characters in cinema history. The first four films in the series, which also include 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Fear, and 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office. (handle).

(Ansa)