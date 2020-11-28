Glenn Close claims that Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscar win didn’t make any sense

IF / Adriana M. Barraza / Instar

The “Fatal Attraction” star discusses the importance of award shows when she shares her honest thinking about “Shakespeare in Love” winning the 1999 Best Actress award.

Ice Showbiz –

Glenn Close Still puzzled Ghouinith baltrowShe won the Academy Award for Best Actress for 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love.”

The “Fatal Attraction” star was discussing the importance of award shows with “Popcorn with Peter Travers” on ABC News, when she recalled the night Paltrow scored a surprise win.

“I sincerely feel that being nominated by your peers is as good as it gets,” she said. “I never really understood how you could honestly compare shows, you know? I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won this wonderful actress who was in Central Station (Fernanda Montenegro) And I thought, “What?” Does not make sense “.

“I think whoever wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether they have magnetism or something else (sic). Publicity, how much money they had to put in front of everyone’s eyes. I have to be philosophical. About it … I am very proud of the times my team-mates felt my performance was worthy of attention. ”

In 1999, Paltrow defeated Montenegro, which is often cited as the Brazilian equivalent of Meryl Streep, In addition to Cate Blanchett as “Elizabeth” and Meryl Streep for “One True Thing” and Emily Watson About “Hilary and Jackie”.

At the time, Montenegro herself did not hide her annoyance at the loss as it claimed that Paltrow’s character, skinny and virgin, likely won because “they don’t have that kind of actress in America.”

Close has been nominated for an Academy Award seven times, but has never won.