India returns illegal immigrants to UK for visas for young workers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting during the G7 Summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. Jeff J. Mitchell/Paul via Reuters

An Indian foreign ministry official said the United Kingdom and India signed an Migration and Mobility Agreement on Tuesday to deepen economic, cultural and other ties after the United Kingdom left the European Union.

Sandeep Chakravorty told a press conference that the deal would provide improved job opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually in exchange for India’s deal to take back one of its citizens illegally residing in the UK.

The immigration deal comes after the two countries announced a £1 billion ($1.39 billion) investment in the private sector. Talks about a full trade deal are set to begin in the fall. Continue reading

“It is our official duty to return the Indian nationals who do not have documents or who are abroad in need and who have not been granted citizenship or residence permits,” Chakravorty said.

The UK Home Office said in a statement that the deal aims to “attract the best and brightest and help those who come to the UK through legal means, while stopping abuse of the system and accelerating the removal of those who do not have the system…” To be correct. ” in the UK”.

Immigration has long been a point of contention between the two countries, and a similar proposal collapsed in 2018 due to disagreements.

At the time, London claimed as many as 100,000 Indians were living illegally in the UK, although New Delhi denied that number.

Tens of thousands of Indians study in the UK every year, and New Delhi complains about the lack of job opportunities available to them after graduation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi put pressure on his British counterpart Boris Johnson during phone talks over the status of two refugee money tycoons, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, wanted by New Delhi for fraud and believed to be involved in the UK.

Chakravorty added that Johnson said he faces some “legal hurdles” but is determined to deliver her to India as soon as possible.

