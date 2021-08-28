AMD Radeon RX 6000: Navi 2X with 17 new driver IDs appeared for Linux

AMD has added an unusually large number of new product identifiers (“Hardware Identifiers”) for the Navi-2X chipset to the official graphics driver for Linux, which talks about updating the Radeon RX 6000 series and rumors of a new production in the 6-nm process (“N6”). Provide fresh food to TSMC chip maker.
17 New Product IDs for Navi 2X in Linux Driver
as Voronex You mentioned, a total of 17 unknown PCI IDs for current graphics processors Navi 21 (“Sienna Cichlid”), Navi 22 (“Navy Flounder”), and Navi 23 (“Dimgrey Cavefish”) appeared in AMD’s new graphics driver.
- Navi 21 (“Siena Cichlid”)
- 0x73A5, 0x73A8, 0x73A9, 0x73AC, 0x73AD
- Navi 22 (“flat navy”)
- 0x73DA, 0x73DB, 0x73DC, 0x73DD, 0x73DE
- Navi 23 (Democratic Cave Fish)
- 0x73E8, 0x73E9, 0x73EA, 0x73EB, 0x73EC, 0x73ED, 0x73EF
The potential update of the Radeon RX 6000 series at 6nm is said to be lower than that of the new AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards with AMD Navi 31, 32 and 33 based on RDNA 3 with updated RDNA 2 graphics chips such as the Radeon RX 7600 and 7500 (XT).
But there are also very different interpretations of the new GPU IDs, as the past has shown. New hardware IDs can also be additional dedicated, OEM, or professional GPUs for enterprise business. AMD itself has not yet said a word about a possible update to its current graphics cards, which is why the Radeon RX 6000 series at 6nm is nothing more than a vague rumor at the moment.
