In version 7, Nova Launcher will have a new look with many new features

Android launchers standard should soon take advantage of a facelift. In version 7, Nova Launcher will be more modern and will introduce some new features.

There are a large number of Launchers – or app launchers – allowing for very fine customization of the system interface. Among the popular launchers, Nova certainly remains a standard. It must be said that the latter has over 50 million downloads and over 1.2 million users have given it an average rating of 4.5 / 5.

Faced with this success, Nova launcher He tries to get rich to meet the needs of the largest number. This means, however, that it has grown exponentially over the years. For this reason, the publisher chose to rewrite it completely in version 7.

according to Android Central These actions are illustrated on Launcher3, i.e. the program’s interface by default for the stock version of Android within AOSP. Launcher3 forms the basis of smartphone launcher in Pixel range in particular. So this rule should revamp Nova Launcher, which until then was based on Launcher2, and which went out of date two years ago.

What are the new features offered?

Currently, the fruits of this work can be tested experimentally within Nova Launcher’s Discord Channel.

Among the new features implemented in the beta version of Nova Launcher 7, we note an option with icon folders arranged in a circle and vertical scrolling of folder pages. Like Action Launcher, the paid version will allow you to configure an action by swiping your finger down on an icon. For the same symbol, it will thus be possible to configure two different actions, one by moving your finger up, and the other by moving it down.

Nova Launcher 7 beta also offers the ability to move the search bar at the bottom of the app drawer along with more options for windows. The interface is now able to locate the APK file download and suggest actions to be performed on it. Note also the ability to deactivate haptic notes from the Notifications pane.

Nova Launcher 7 beta fixes a number of bugs, but since this is still a beta version it sure introduces several other bugs. The finished copy should not be ready for several months.

To test the Nova Launcher beta, go to Disagreement group.