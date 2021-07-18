Emirates News Agency – The United States, “the most important and last strategic partner” for the UAE: Dr. Anwar Gargash

WASHINGTON, DC, 18th July, WAM / Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, concluded at the conclusion of a week-long visit to Washington, DC, defining the relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United Arab Emirates. The United States is as strong as ever and noted that the United States is the “most important strategic partner of the UAE.”

During his visit, Dr. Gargash met with senior officials in the Biden administration and members of Congress to discuss regional issues of common interest and emphasized the strength of the UAE-US partnership.

He was accompanied by Yousef Al-Otaiba, Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates and Ambassador of the United States of America. Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and Deputy Minister of Political Affairs.

Dr. said. Gargash. “In our fiftieth year, the shared vision and values ​​of the UAE with the United States are greatly appreciated.”

In a White House briefing with National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and other senior officials, Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE’s renewed emphasis on diplomacy and de-escalation. He renewed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the United States on regional issues and exploring ways to build on the peace agreement of the Ibrahim agreements between the UAE and Israel to achieve more regional prosperity and stability.

The Emirati diplomat also met with Wendy Sherman, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss ways in which the UAE and the United States can enhance cooperation to resolve regional conflicts and pressing global challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

During meetings at the United States Capitol, Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE’s future approach to building a more tolerant, prosperous and peaceful region that promotes Emirati and American collective interests and values ​​and develops bilateral trade and investment relations.

He also met Senator Bill Haggerty (Tennessee), Senator Todd Young (Representatives), and Senator Jeff Merkley (Oregon).

Dr. Gargash and other senior Emirati officials also announced a new partnership between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies to train the next generation of young leaders in international relations.

Dr. Gargash concluded his visit with a meeting with senior officials at the Smithsonian Institution. Officials discussed areas of cooperation and preparations for the 2022 Smithsonian Folklife Festival, in which the UAE will be the featured host. The annual event is held at the National Center in Washington, D.C., and attracts more than one million visitors.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

