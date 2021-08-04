In the future, NRIs can come from these countries

Currently, most NRIs outside India come from the Middle East or the English-speaking Western world. The former mainly operates in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, etc. These are (mostly) created or permanently employed in countries such as the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. There is also a limited presence in the member states of the European Union. This includes IT professionals working on contracts, business owners and executives running other Indian companies.

While the preference for English-speaking countries may continue, surprises may arise when other countries start catching up.

The main reason for the entry of foreign workers and settlers into their countries is at odds with demographic expectations. The latter provides information about the change in a country’s population projections – by adding age, occupation, and various other criteria – in the coming decades. Sometimes it may not be because of the size of the population, but because of the expected shortage of critical employment in certain occupations – professions or trades. Today’s government must plan to compensate for the projected population and the deficit of the occupation. This must be done to keep the engines of the economy running and to support the country’s tax dynamism. The elderly population needs more Social Security support. In addition, there are advances in science and medicine and therefore a longer average life. Decreased fertility and increased migration of young people to other countries in the same region make matters worse for these countries. The European Union is a typical example where citizens of member states can work without restrictions. None of this helps because every state needs a higher percentage of its population in the taxpayer pool to cover its budget expenditures.

Herein lies the dynamism of the destinations, where workers, entrepreneurs and future generations of Indians will join them. And Indians are always at the forefront of this trend. They are undisputed, hard working and adaptable to the local culture. Indians do not question the status quo of residents and citizens.

Countries such as Japan, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, South Korea, the Baltic states (Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia) as well as Scandinavian countries such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland are attractive new settlement destinations.

The challenge compared to the English-speaking western world will be the language. Most of these countries offer citizenship options, both in the long term and over time, to candidates who are open to learning the national language(s). Many younger Indians – between the ages of 25 and 40 – are likely to relocate, find a job and settle in these emerging destinations. Learning foreign languages ​​is easier when you are younger.

Marks can already be seen. Germany, France and Russia are doing their best to attract Indian students to their postgraduate courses. Learning the national language is more of a standard than an exception during your studies. The Baltic states attract Indian medical and engineering students, and the fees are reasonable. Indian specialists, especially in the field of information and communication technology, are increasingly working in these countries. Even wealthy individuals and Indian businessmen take a closer look at the housing options offered by many of these countries through residency through investment in real estate programs. More and more ambitious companies are opening their representative offices. Most visa options are dual in nature. In effect, this means that avenues are available to convert the original nonimmigrant visa to permanent resident status.

This trend will become evident in the next two to three decades. But we are now achieving the potential goals of the next generation of NRIs!