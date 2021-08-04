New entry in Dresden Titans: Teichmann will replace Larysz

Dresden. Over a week ago, NBA League Two wiha Panthers Schwenningen announced the participation of Leonard Larish. The 23-year-old was the Dresden Titans’ top player in those two stats last season with 16.5 points and 5.7 assists per game. Accordingly, the Black Forest celebrated it and called it a “removal coup”. But for Dresden basketball players, Larich’s departure after two years in the state capital is a heavy burden. advertisement

It is now clear that some kind of “exchange deal” has been struck with the Schwenningers. Because in return, the “giants” led the German-American grantee Grant Tishmann from the Panthers to the Elbe. The 24-year-old shooting guard is supposed to fill in the gap in the backcourt that Larish left with the blue eggs. The 1.90-meter Tikhman was on the ball in his home country of Fred Hardman University before transferring to the NCAA Division II at Carson Newman University in his freshman year. There was one of the top performers with an average of 14.5 counters, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Two years ago he moved to Germany to USC Heidelberg, where he was used in 28 ProA matches. When the season was suspended in March 2020, the Brentwood, Tennessee man returned to the United States. In October 2020, he then moved to Schwenningen, where he reached the playoffs as an important rotation player.

"Grant already had four years of college and two years of ProA experience at a young age. His decision-making behavior on the pitch is excellent, he can play one or two and he has a good body. His qualities as an outside thrower will help us right away," Titans coach Fabian Strauss explained. The commitment "we missed that last season." Another factor in Tishmann's favour is the fact that, as a German-American, he does not occupy an import position, which gives the Giants more flexibility when it comes to potential newcomers.

Tishmann himself was looking for a club who would believe in him and give him a real chance: “I think I found it in Dresden,” said the 90-kilogram ball coach. “The decision was easy for me too, because in the lead up to signing the contract I had only heard good things about the city, the team, the fans, the coaches and the organisation. The former players reported only positive things.” When asked about his personal goals for this season in what is now his third stop in Germany, Grant remains modest: “Statistics are not important to me. I just want to play a good season, help the team win as much as possible and have a positive impact on our game and my teammates.”