In pictures: Mexico’s tight victory over the United States

Mexico wins classic against USA On Wednesday evening, the United States visited Mexico at the Jalisco Stadium in a duel that corresponds to the last match of the group stage. Photo:

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA The meeting was attended by some fans, who despite their small number made themselves in favor of the trio. Photo:

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA The meeting was attended by some fans who, despite their small number, made themselves feel in favor of the tricolor.

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA Players directed by Jaime Lozano dominated the actions in the majority after a vertical match show, with first intent touches and constant influxes by gangs to generate danger. Photo:

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA The only goal that night was the work of Uriel Antona, who took advantage of a blunder in the US defense in the 45th minute to shoot from a distance and thus beat the goal that David Ochoa defended.

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA The only goal that night was the work of Uriel Antona, who took advantage of a blunder in the United States defense in the 45th minute to shoot from a distance and thus beat the goal defended by David Ochoa. Photo:

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA On the American side, there was little offense with Sebastian Soto, Sebastian Saucedo and Djorje Mihajlovic. Photo:

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA Luis Malagon, Mexico goalkeeper, has been forced out of the exchange due to a wrist injury and will miss the remaining CONCACAF pre-Olympic matches. Photo:

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA Both Mexico and the United States were already ranked in the semi-finals, so now they are only waiting for their next competitors. Photo:

March 25, 2021

Mexico wins classic against USA Both Mexico and the United States were already ranked in the semi-finals, so now they are only waiting for their next competitors.

March 25, 2021

