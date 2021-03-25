In pictures: Mexico’s tight victory over the United States

Mexico wins classic against USA
On Wednesday evening, the United States visited Mexico at the Jalisco Stadium in a duel that corresponds to the last match of the group stage.
Photo:
Henry Romero
Reuters
The meeting was attended by some fans, who despite their small number made themselves in favor of the trio.
Players directed by Jaime Lozano dominated the actions in the majority after a vertical match show, with first intent touches and constant influxes by gangs to generate danger.
The only goal that night was the work of Uriel Antona, who took advantage of a blunder in the US defense in the 45th minute to shoot from a distance and thus beat the goal that David Ochoa defended.
On the American side, there was little offense with Sebastian Soto, Sebastian Saucedo and Djorje Mihajlovic.
Luis Malagon, Mexico goalkeeper, has been forced out of the exchange due to a wrist injury and will miss the remaining CONCACAF pre-Olympic matches.
Both Mexico and the United States were already ranked in the semi-finals, so now they are only waiting for their next competitors.
Jason Chris, DT from USA, commented that it is time to change the slide, because the most important match is the semi-final, because if they advance to the final, they will automatically receive their ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
