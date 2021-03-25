Australia. Save 20 dogs from floods (video)

Reuters

Sydney / 22.03.2021 20:39:17

TheLike Heavy rain hits Australia For several days they caused floods in low-lying areas of the country. This was generated Different situations related to local animals, such as Flying of thousands of spiders captured in the video.

Another extraordinary moment happened on Monday, when he was Local emergency services have rescued 20 dogs from a kennel It is located in the northwestern suburbs of Sydney.

The bark sprung from partially submerged homes when Rescuers approached in inflatable boats.

Dogs a mixture of Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd, On animal tankers, then on boats to be transported to safety.

“As long as all the animals and our staff are fine, that’s what we care about and everything else can be replaced,” he said. Sharon, The educator and coach who runs the business, is located in Londonderry.

Those in charge of the dogs had previously left with several animals when asked to evacuate, but had to call government emergency services for help moving the rest of the dogs.

The situation in Australia

About 20,000 people have been evacuated in New South Wales and the emergency services fear more than 50,000 could be displaced, given expectations that the rains will continue until Wednesday.

35 cities are quarantined in New South Wales And I did emergency services More than 700 rescuesAs the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, has noted.

