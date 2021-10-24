In Berlin, a global health summit to assess the epidemic

Helen Cole, Editing by Soleen Lerou



The Global Health Summit opened in Berlin this Sunday, and runs through Tuesday. A summit that takes on a special dimension in this second year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Macron is expected there, he wants to insist on the collective aspect in the face of future health challenges in order to “level up the inequalities”.

6000 participants and 300 speakers face-to-face or remotely. This international summit is undoubtedly the most important at the moment, German press confirms on Sunday. Until Tuesday, 72 round tables will allow doctors from around the world, as well as actors in health policy and the economy, to discuss many topics. and not only COVID-19. In particular, it is planned to highlight obstetric problems at the global level. The summit will also be an opportunity to assess the management of the coronavirus epidemic and draw the first conclusions, from the screening stage to the vaccination stage.

Health in the heart of the French President of the European Union

This summit is placed under the high patronage ofAngela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Emmanuel Macron. For the French president, it is important to collectively respond to health challenges in order to reconcile disparities in access to treatment. And before this summit, he announced that health will be one of the strong issues of the French presidency of the European Union, which begins on January 1.